After School Matters hosts 30th anniversary virtual gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After School Matters will host a virtual gala Tuesday in honor of its 30th anniversary.
The free, 30 minute event will feature performances and will include some celebrity guests. It will also highlight the work of students.
The program has provided summer and after school opportunities for more than 350,000 teenagers in Chicago since 1991.
Funds raised from the gala will support After School Matters mission to "provide world-class programming for Chicago teens to explore their potential for the next 30 years," according to organizers.
Gala info:
Tuesday, September 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CST.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.afterschoolmatters.org/gala-2021/.
