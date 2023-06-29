Holiday travelers head to Chicago airports, roads Thursday

The busy 4th of July travel period begins Thursday, with millions expected to get on flights or the roads for the holiday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The roads and skies are about to get busy as Thursday marks the beginning of the Fourth of July travel period.

Early Thursday morning, there were already plenty of people catching those early flights out of O'Hare Airport.

The TSA said it could screen a record number of passengers Friday. Across the country Friday over 2.8 million...which the TSA says is likely to be the peak travel day for the holiday weekend.

More than 17 million Americans in total are expected to hop on planes at some point in the coming days.

The bustling travel weekend comes as thousands of flights were either delayed or canceled along the East Coast because of severe weather and staffing shortages.

"I've got my wife who hasn't slept in 36 hours. I've got 2 kids. They are absolutely spent," traveler Joseph Rohrer said.

Tens of millions of Americans are also expected to drive to their July Fourth holiday destination this weekend, according to AAA. Nearly 45 million to be exact, up 2.5 percent from last year.

Friday is expected to be the busiest time to drive, with the afternoon and early evening expected to be the worst time to hit the road.

Remember, Chicago is playing host to the NASCAR Street Race this weekend so that will likely affect how many people are moving through our airports this weekend.