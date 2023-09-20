Alan Williams, Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator, submits resignation after missing last game

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams submitted his resignation Wednesday afternoon, the team said.

Williams remained away from the team Wednesday after missing a game for personal reasons.

"I don't have any update right now," coach Matt Eberflus previously said.

He gave similar answers when asked if the two have spoken.

Williams, in his second season as Chicago's defensive coordinator, missed last week's game at Tampa Bay after working the opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, called plays against the Buccaneers and plans to do so "at this time" when the Bears (0-2) visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Eberflus said the Bears can get by without a defensive coordinator and doesn't see it becoming problematic because of the experience of his staff.

"I think with the experience that we have on defense, I don't think that's an issue," he said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.