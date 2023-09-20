WATCH LIVE

Alan Williams, Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator, submits resignation after missing last game

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 8:25PM
CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams submitted his resignation Wednesday afternoon, the team said.

Williams remained away from the team Wednesday after missing a game for personal reasons.

"I don't have any update right now," coach Matt Eberflus previously said.

He gave similar answers when asked if the two have spoken.

SEE ALSO: Mayfield shines again as Buccaneers stay unbeaten with 27-17 victory over struggling Bears

Williams, in his second season as Chicago's defensive coordinator, missed last week's game at Tampa Bay after working the opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, called plays against the Buccaneers and plans to do so "at this time" when the Bears (0-2) visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Eberflus said the Bears can get by without a defensive coordinator and doesn't see it becoming problematic because of the experience of his staff.

"I think with the experience that we have on defense, I don't think that's an issue," he said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
