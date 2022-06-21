store closing

Aldi abruptly closes Auburn Gresham store due to 'crime' and 'poor sales,' spokesperson says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Aldi abruptly closes South Side grocery store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shoppers on the South Side have one less place to buy groceries.

The Aldi near 76th and Ashland in Auburn Gresham is boarded up and a sign outside shows the store is now permanently closed.

SEE ALSO | Whole Foods closing Englewood store 6 years after opening was celebrated in Chicago 'food desert'

An Aldi spokesperson told Block Club Chicago, the decision to close up shop on June 12 was made partially because of crime and poor sales.

The sign outside the building urges customers to visit the Aldi on 63rd Street, which is about three miles away in Englewood.
