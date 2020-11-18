Thanksgiving 2020: Celebrate for less with ALDI

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ALDI.
While Thanksgiving will be different this year, you can still make a great meal for your family bubble - all for less with ALDI!
ALDI Food Specialist, Janice Stahl zooms in to show Val some great recipes for your feast - and the main meal costs only $30!!
To check out everything ALDI has to offer, visit their website.
Here are Janice's recipes:
GOLDEN BROWN TURKEY:
1 Turkey 14-16lbs defrosted
Stuffing from above
Vegetable oil
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place turkey in a shallow roasting pan. Stuff with stuffing. Brush whole turkey with vegetable oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place turkey uncovered in oven. of the way through cover the breast and stuffing with a small piece of tin foil (this prevents burning). Once breast is 165 and thigh is 180 turkey is done (3.5 -4 hours)
STUFFING:
1 bag ALDI stuffing
C chopped celery
1/2 C Chopped Onion (sautéed and cooled)
2-3 C Chicken broth
1 C diced apple
Combine everything in large mixing bowl. Make sure to add enough broth until mixture is soft. Can then be put into Turkey or placed in baking dish and heated through for 30min at 350.
SWEET POTATOES:
1lb Sweet Potatoes sliced in 1" slices and then sliced in thirds, rub with olive oil
Olive oil
1 Tbl Maple Syrup
1 tsp cinnamon
C Orange juice (Fresh or ready made)
1tsp Orange zest (optional)
Heat oven to 375 and place sweet potatoes that have been rubbed with olive oil on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 min or until tender.
While potatoes are cooking combine remain ingredients in a small sauce pan and heat. Bring to a boil and slightly reduce. When potatoes are done place in serving dish and pour sauce over the potatoes. Serve
PEAS:
1 bag frozen peas
2 C chicken or vegetable broth
1 clove garlic finely chopped
2 Tbl Butter
Salt Pepper
3 slices of cooked bacon. chopped
1 Tbl bacon grease
Add all ingredients (except cooked bacon) to a medium sauce pan and bring to a boil. Once peas are tender, drain and serve topped with bacon.
CRANBERRIES:
1 bag cranberries
C Sugar
C Orange Juice (fresh or ready made)
tsp cinnamon
Place all ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Let the cranberries pop and allow to cool. Serve cold.
PUREED CARROTS:
4 large carrots chopped
2 C chicken stock
1Tbl brown sugar
2 Tbl butter
-1 C milk (or half and half)
Boil carrots in chicken stock until tender. Drain. Place carrots in a food processer along with brown sugar, butter and C milk. Puree. Add more milk until nice and smooth. Season with salt and pepper
PUMPKIN PIE:
1 Can pumpkin pie mix
C evaporated milk
2 eggs
1 package pie crust
Roll out one pie crust and place in deep dish pie plate. Mix all other ingredients together and pour into pie crust. Bake at 400 for 20 min and then reduce to 350 for 40 min or until done. You may need to protect the outer edges of the crust from burning by covering in tinfoil once brown. Top with whip cream.
KIDS MOCKTAIL: (makes 2)
Natures nectar apple cider
Apple slices
Orange slices
Cinnamon stick
I'll probably have paper straws in these
Adult version add in the Elementalist Pinot Grigio with above. (makes 2)
Thanksgiving 2020: Celebrate for less with ALDI
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More