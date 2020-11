Thanksgiving 2020: Celebrate for less with ALDI

GOLDEN BROWN TURKEY:

STUFFING:

SWEET POTATOES:

PEAS:

CRANBERRIES:

PUREED CARROTS:

PUMPKIN PIE:

KIDS MOCKTAIL: (makes 2)

While Thanksgiving will be different this year, you can still make a great meal for your family bubble - all for less with ALDI!ALDI Food Specialist, Janice Stahl zooms in to show Val some great recipes for your feast - and the main meal costs only $30!!To check out everything ALDI has to offer, visit their website Here are Janice's recipes:1 Turkey 14-16lbs defrostedStuffing from aboveVegetable oilHeat oven to 350 degrees. Place turkey in a shallow roasting pan. Stuff with stuffing. Brush whole turkey with vegetable oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place turkey uncovered in oven. of the way through cover the breast and stuffing with a small piece of tin foil (this prevents burning). Once breast is 165 and thigh is 180 turkey is done (3.5 -4 hours)1 bag ALDI stuffingC chopped celery1/2 C Chopped Onion (sautéed and cooled)2-3 C Chicken broth1 C diced appleCombine everything in large mixing bowl. Make sure to add enough broth until mixture is soft. Can then be put into Turkey or placed in baking dish and heated through for 30min at 350.1lb Sweet Potatoes sliced in 1" slices and then sliced in thirds, rub with olive oilOlive oil1 Tbl Maple Syrup1 tsp cinnamonC Orange juice (Fresh or ready made)1tsp Orange zest (optional)Heat oven to 375 and place sweet potatoes that have been rubbed with olive oil on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 min or until tender.While potatoes are cooking combine remain ingredients in a small sauce pan and heat. Bring to a boil and slightly reduce. When potatoes are done place in serving dish and pour sauce over the potatoes. Serve1 bag frozen peas2 C chicken or vegetable broth1 clove garlic finely chopped2 Tbl ButterSalt Pepper3 slices of cooked bacon. chopped1 Tbl bacon greaseAdd all ingredients (except cooked bacon) to a medium sauce pan and bring to a boil. Once peas are tender, drain and serve topped with bacon.1 bag cranberriesC SugarC Orange Juice (fresh or ready made)tsp cinnamonPlace all ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Let the cranberries pop and allow to cool. Serve cold.4 large carrots chopped2 C chicken stock1Tbl brown sugar2 Tbl butter-1 C milk (or half and half)Boil carrots in chicken stock until tender. Drain. Place carrots in a food processer along with brown sugar, butter and C milk. Puree. Add more milk until nice and smooth. Season with salt and pepper1 Can pumpkin pie mixC evaporated milk2 eggs1 package pie crustRoll out one pie crust and place in deep dish pie plate. Mix all other ingredients together and pour into pie crust. Bake at 400 for 20 min and then reduce to 350 for 40 min or until done. You may need to protect the outer edges of the crust from burning by covering in tinfoil once brown. Top with whip cream.Natures nectar apple ciderApple slicesOrange slicesCinnamon stickI'll probably have paper straws in theseAdult version add in the Elementalist Pinot Grigio with above. (makes 2)