Windy City LIVE

In the kitchen with Deborah Hernandez-Pascolla

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Alessi.

We're "In the Kitchen" with author and home cook from Italy Little By Little, Deborah Hernandez-Pascolla! It's the New Year - and time to think eating lighter and healthier. Deborah has given us a couple of recipes to help with our "New Year, New You" resolutions.

Visit the Alessi website for all the Alessi products.

Deborah's recipes
Mediterranean Salad
2 c. quinoa cooked
6-8 oz of cooked chicken breast (or shrimp) sprinkled with Avocado Toast Seasoning
1 handful of spinach- fresh and chopped
2 carrots, fresh and shredded
1 tbsp of grated red onion
1 cup of fresh parsley chopped

1 can of Vigo hearts of palm, chopped
1/2 jar Vigo flame roasted red peppers
1 jar Vigo marinated artichokes, chopped
1 tbsp Vigo sliced greek Kalamata olives
1- 2 tbsp of Vigo feta cheese
Juice of 1 lemon
Alessi Avocado Toast Seasoning

Add all ingredients together, toss and serve.

Pepper Pesto Hummus

1 cup of cooked chickpeas
2 - 3 Alessi sun-dried tomatoes
1/2 can of Vigo flame roasted red peppers (or 1 jar of Alessi roasted red peppers)
2 tsp of Alessi Pesto, reserve 1 tsp for top
1/2 c. plain yogurt
1 tbsp of Alessi pine nuts
1 tbsp of olive oil - reserve 1 tsp for topping

Puree all ingredients in the food processor, top with olive oil pesto and serve with Alessi Bruschette or Spuntini.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcookingrecipecooking chefwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Gluten free cooking with Nude Dude Food
Ryan & Roe test out gadgets
How to get out of timeshares with ease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young mother shot to death in car in Garfield Park
Chicago sets tentative dates for next phases of COVID-19 vaccine plan
Doctor explains how to best treat COVID-19 symptoms at home
IL reports 4,318 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
'Drive-in, drive out' COVID vaccination site opens
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
Show More
Biden arrives in DC for Inauguration Day with big plans, big problems
NY Mets fire GM after ESPN report of explicit images sent while working for Cubs
State Sen. Steans announces resignation
Chicagoans hold city-wide vigil tonight in memory of COVID-19 victims
Mega Millions jackpot at $865M for winning numbers drawing tonight
More TOP STORIES News