This segment is produced with and sponsored by Alessi.
We're "In the Kitchen" with author and home cook from Italy Little By Little, Deborah Hernandez-Pascolla! It's the New Year - and time to think eating lighter and healthier. Deborah has given us a couple of recipes to help with our "New Year, New You" resolutions.
Visit the Alessi website for all the Alessi products.
Deborah's recipes
Mediterranean Salad
2 c. quinoa cooked
6-8 oz of cooked chicken breast (or shrimp) sprinkled with Avocado Toast Seasoning
1 handful of spinach- fresh and chopped
2 carrots, fresh and shredded
1 tbsp of grated red onion
1 cup of fresh parsley chopped
1 can of Vigo hearts of palm, chopped
1/2 jar Vigo flame roasted red peppers
1 jar Vigo marinated artichokes, chopped
1 tbsp Vigo sliced greek Kalamata olives
1- 2 tbsp of Vigo feta cheese
Juice of 1 lemon
Alessi Avocado Toast Seasoning
Add all ingredients together, toss and serve.
Pepper Pesto Hummus
1 cup of cooked chickpeas
2 - 3 Alessi sun-dried tomatoes
1/2 can of Vigo flame roasted red peppers (or 1 jar of Alessi roasted red peppers)
2 tsp of Alessi Pesto, reserve 1 tsp for top
1/2 c. plain yogurt
1 tbsp of Alessi pine nuts
1 tbsp of olive oil - reserve 1 tsp for topping
Puree all ingredients in the food processor, top with olive oil pesto and serve with Alessi Bruschette or Spuntini.
In the kitchen with Deborah Hernandez-Pascolla
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News