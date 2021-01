In the kitchen with Deborah Hernandez-Pascolla

Deborah's recipes

We're "In the Kitchen" with author and home cook from Italy Little By Little , Deborah Hernandez-Pascolla! It's the New Year - and time to think eating lighter and healthier. Deborah has given us a couple of recipes to help with our "New Year, New You" resolutions.Visit the Alessi website for all the Alessi products.2 c. quinoa cooked6-8 oz of cooked chicken breast (or shrimp) sprinkled with Avocado Toast Seasoning1 handful of spinach- fresh and chopped2 carrots, fresh and shredded1 tbsp of grated red onion1 cup of fresh parsley chopped1 can of Vigo hearts of palm, chopped1/2 jar Vigo flame roasted red peppers1 jar Vigo marinated artichokes, chopped1 tbsp Vigo sliced greek Kalamata olives1- 2 tbsp of Vigo feta cheeseJuice of 1 lemonAlessi Avocado Toast SeasoningAdd all ingredients together, toss and serve.1 cup of cooked chickpeas2 - 3 Alessi sun-dried tomatoes1/2 can of Vigo flame roasted red peppers (or 1 jar of Alessi roasted red peppers)2 tsp of Alessi Pesto, reserve 1 tsp for top1/2 c. plain yogurt1 tbsp of Alessi pine nuts1 tbsp of olive oil - reserve 1 tsp for toppingPuree all ingredients in the food processor, top with olive oil pesto and serve with Alessi Bruschette or Spuntini.