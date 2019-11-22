Alleged getaway driver charged in suburban bank robbery that led to police chase, shootout in Old Irving Park

Maurice Murphy, 32, is one of two suspects police say they were able to catch after a heist at a Des Plaines bank Tuesday afternoon. Murphy is charged with one count of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
Prosecutors accused Murphy of being behind the wheel waiting in the getaway car when police say his accomplice Christopher Willis was inside the Bank of America demanding money at gunpoint. Murphy was arrested in Des Plaines shortly after the robbery, but police say Willis escaped and stole a car.
Police said Willis, 32, carjacked a woman and then led authorities on a chase into Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood. FBI agents and Des Plaines police chased Willis, alerting Chicago police officers who also joined the pursuit.
Upon seeing Chicago police, officers said Willis opened fire, hitting a 46-year-old officer in the head. The officer remains in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery.
A Des Plaines officer fatally shot Willis. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
A stray bullet also struck a 15-year-old Lane Tech High School student who was standing inside a nearby music store. The teen remains hospitalized but he's expected to recover.
But police and prosecutors said Murphy never made it to Chciago.
According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court Friday, "a witness and some friends noticed Murphy walking in the 1900 block of South Chestnut Street and tackled him near an alley once they heard emergency sirens."
Murphy then allegedly told authorities, "You got me."
Prosecutors said Murphy confessed he helped with the bank robbery because he said he needed the money.
Murphy's next court date is scheduled for Monday.