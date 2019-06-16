Home intruder suspect thwarted by 11-year-old with machete arrested, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A 19-year-old man accused of entering a home in Mebane, North Carolina, on Friday before being thwarted by an 11-year-old with a machete has been taken into custody in Burlington, police say.

Hall was arrested just after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Burlington police.

Hall slipped out of UNC Hospital on Friday night wearing a hospital gown and carrying a cup of water in his hand, according to Orange County Sheriff Blackwood.

On Friday, an 11-year-old boy in Orange County stopped a robbery in his home Friday by hitting the thief with a machete.

RELATED: Family wants answers after wounded robbery suspect slips out of UNC Hospital

It happened Friday around 11 a.m. on Yarborough Road in Mebane.

Investigators said several people broke into the home and were trying to steal electronics.

The thieves forced the 11-year-old, who was home alone, into a bedroom closet at gunpoint.

Deputies say the boy, who is a star baseball player on several area teams, left the closet and found a machete in the home.



He went into his living room, according to investigators, swung the machete and hit the intruder in the back of the head.

The man retaliated by kicking the boy in the stomach. The boy got up, swung the machete and missed. The intruder then kicked the child in the side of the head, turned to grab several items, including a PlayStation and a television but realized he was bleeding significantly from the machete strike.

The other suspects in the home-robbery attempt, a man and a woman, remain at large.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinahome invasionmacheteu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Suspect attacks man he met on dating app with hammer, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool, warmer with showers south for Father's Day
Black-owned urgent care facility opens in Hyde Park
Celebrate Father's Day at the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago
Premature baby found at border facility with migrant teen mother
Chicago's electric scooter pilot program: What you should know
Show More
Some Ragú pasta sauces recalled for possible bits of plastic
Dog owner accused of intentionally drowning dog
South suburb residents warned against drinking water due to lead
New lane configuration to take effect Monday at Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction
Massive protests draw apology from Hong Kong leadership
More TOP STORIES News