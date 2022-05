CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot to death inside a hotel on Chicago's Magnificent Mile Monday afternoon.Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said a woman was shot at the Allerton Hotel and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.Chicago police later confirmed she had died.Thirty minutes later, Langford said a man was found dead of a gunshot wound.Police were seen investigating outside the hotel near Michigan Avenue and Huron Street.