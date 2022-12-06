How soon could lecanemab be prescribed to treat Alzheimer's disease?

Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, a neurologist at Rush Medical Center, talks about lecanemab, a drug which showed promising results fighting Alzheimer's disease.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's new hope for people who are in the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer's.

Last week, the drug lecanemab showed promising results is slowing cognitive decline.

Experimental drug appears to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease but raises safety concerns

The drug hopes to go under FDA review in the new year.

Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, a neurologist at Rush Medical Center, joined ABC7 to talk about the drug.

Dr. Aggarwal spoke about what concerns there are about the drug and how soon it or other drugs such as adulhelm could be prescribed by doctors.

Rush is currently enrolling patients for another clinical trial involving Alzheimer's research.