30 vehicles broken into at Joliet Amazon facility, police say

JOLIET (WLS) -- Joliet police are working to figure out who broke into 30 vehicles overnight Saturday at the Joliet Amazon facility.

Police said it happened between 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday at the Amazon facility on Emerald Drive.

One of the people who had their back window busted out shared photos with ABC7.

Police said items were also stolen from vehicles.