3 Elmhurst car burglary spree suspects in custody after crashing vehicle in Chicago: police

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are in custody following an overnight vehicle burglary spree in west suburban Elmhurst.

At least five incidents were reported to police on Friday morning.

The first call came in around 3:30 a.m. from North Avenue and Lake Street.

Four more parked cars were broken into on Kimbell, Fremont, Evergreen and Prospect.

Shortly after, Elmhurst and Chicago police officers spotted and tried stopping the suspects' vehicle on the city's South Side.

As the suspects tried to get away, they crashed into a fire hydrant at 95th and Jeffrey.

