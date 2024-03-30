Burglars target 6 plumbing, electrical businesses on NW Side within 1.5 hours: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are again warning plumbing and electrical businesses about a string of burglaries on the city's North, West and Northwest sides.

The first burglary happened Jan. 18, and the most recent was on March 29. Of the nine new burglaries reported, six happened within 1.5 hours on March 27.

Chicago police have provided video of two of the crimes.

They say the burglars break doors and windows to get into the businesses. Then, they steal tools and equipment.

Police said the burglars have also targeted work vehicles either parked at the businesses or on residential streets.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

4300 block of N. Lincoln on January 18, 2024 at 6 a.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on Jan. 18 - Feb.13, 2024 from 6 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on February 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

3900 block of N. Central on February 7, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on February 7, 2024 at 5 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on February 12, 2024 at 4:16 a.m.

4200 block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 1:28 a.m.

1700 block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

3800 block of W. Chicago on February 14, 2024 at 2:15 a.m.

800 block of N. Keystone on February 14, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on February 14, 2024 at 3:14 a.m.

4300 block of W. Chicago on February 19, 2024 at 4:22 a.m.

4300 block of W. Chicago on February 21, 2024 at 2:36 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on March 2, 2024 from 4:50-5:08 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 5, 2024 at 4:32 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6, 2024 at 2:20 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6, 2024 at 5 a.m.

3500 block of W. Lake on March 8, 2024 at 2:48 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 8, 2024 at 4:02 a.m.

3500 block of N. Cicero on March 8, 2024 at 4:55 a.m.

2300 block of W. Nelson on March 9, 2024 at 3:55 a.m.

4200 block of North Elston on March 13th at 4:06 a.m.

4500 block of North Elston on March 27th at 3:56 a.m.

4400 block of West. Montrose on March 27th at 4 a.m.

4600 block of West Belmont on March 27th at 5:03 a.m.

4200 block of West Schubert on March 27th at 5:09 a.m.

4600 block of North Elston on March 27th at 3:42 a.m.

3300 block of North Monticello on March 27th at 4:29 a.m.

3900 block of N. Western on March 29, 2024 at 4:55 a.m.

2900 block of N. Milwaukee on March 29, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

