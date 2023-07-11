Dyson products heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2023

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Having embraced a high-tech approach to everyday gadgets, Dyson has undoubtedly become a household name for many modern families in recent years. With Amazon Prime Day, there is no better time to upgrade your living with these reliable Dyson fan-favorite products, from air purifiers to state-of-the-art cordless vacuums.

1. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier - $549.99

Keep your new home fresh with the Dyson Hot+Cool Purifier, which traps air pollutants in its base and releases purified air for your family to stay healthy and relaxed throughout the summer. At nearly 30% off, you would not want to miss this deal.

2. Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long - $599

The ultimate bang-for-your-buck stylish choice, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long comes packaged with an intelligent heat sensor and soft smoothing brushes to ensure your next mermaid curl is as beautiful as possible.

3. Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener - $429.99

The companion piece to your fashionable Airwrap, the cord-free Corrale Hair Straightener is a fan-favorite for its compact, travel-friendly design while still coming packed with Dyson's state-of-the-art intelligent heat control technology. You never have to worry about frizzy beach curls again.

4. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - $329.99

The ultimate hairdryer, the Dyson Supersonic lives up to its name with intelligent heat control and the signature Air Multiplier technology. It comes with five different heads and diffusers for all your hair-drying needs.

5. Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $349.99

One of Dyson's most well-known products, the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum, completely transforms how you clean your house. Effortlessly lightweight and comfortably quiet, the V8 is solidly engineered for households with pets and can double as a portable hand vacuum for up to 40 minutes at a full charge: a revolutionary pick-up and the best choice on this list.

