Amazon workers walk out of Cicero facility

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Some Amazon workers walked out of a facility in Cicero Wednesday morningThe group says it is demanding better pay and working conditions.A spokesman for the workers saidthe company has threatened them with firing if they worked out. An Amazon spokesperson denied that claim and said the employees were reassured that anyone who took part would not face retaliation.The Amazon spokesperson said, "We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so. We are proud to offer employees leading pay, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to grow with our company."Workers at another Amazon facility in the Gage Park neighborhood say they are also planning to walk out of their facility Wednesday morning.