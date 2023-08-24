'Idol Across America' bringing virtual auditions to Illinois next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you have what it takes to be the next American idol?

Next Monday, August 28, will be Illinois Day for Idol Across America auditions.

The open call virtual Zoom auditions are looking for contestants for the show's seventh season on ABC.

Past Illinois American Idol contestants include Leah Marline, Grace Kinstler and Jason Warrior.

You must be at least 15 years old and other eligibility requirements also apply.

For more information and to register for a chance to audition, visit https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.