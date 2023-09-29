St. Regis Chicago wins Chicago's People's Choice Award for tall buildings

The results are in for some of the nation's prestigious architecture awards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The results are in for some of the nation's prestigious Architecture Awards. The American Institute of Architects Chicago revealed the list featuring the towering St. Regis Chicago, the Steppenwolf Theatre Campus Expansion and The Navy Pier Flyover. Jen Masengarb with the American Institute of Architects Chicago and Juliana Wolf, with architecture firm Studio Gang. Wolf helped designed the building. For more information, click here.

Here's the full list of all the AIA Chicago Announces Winners of the 2023 Design Excellence Awards, Decarbonization Award, Roberta Feldman Architecture for Social Justice Award and the Lerch Bates People's Choice Awards:

AIA Chicago's Design Excellence Awards honor the outstanding work of AIA Chicago members and their firms, reinforce the value of great architecture, and highlight members' contributions in designing equitable and sustainable places and spaces. The 2023 Honors and Citations of Merit recipients for the Design Excellence Awards are:

ARCHITECTURE

Arch XL HONOR AWARD WINNER: LaGuardia Airport Terminal B, HOK; LaGuardia Gateway Partners (Client), Queens, NY CITATION OF MERIT RECIPIENTS: O'Hare International Airport, Multi Modal Terminal, Ross Barney Architects, Design Architect; TranSystems, Architect of Record, Transportation Engineer; City of Chicago, Department of Aviation (Client), Chicago, IL One Chicago, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture and Goettsch Partners; JDL Development (Client), Chicago, IL The St. Regis Chicago, Studio Gang, Design Architect; bKL Architecture, Architect of Record; Gensler, Hotel Architect; HBA, Interior Architect; Magellan Development Group (Client), Chicago, IL

Arch L HONOR AWARD WINNER: Tribune Tower Conversion, Solomon Cordwell Buenz (SCB); Tribune Tower West, LLC (Client), Chicago, IL CITATION OF MERIT RECIPIENTS: 800 Fulton Market, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; Thor Equities (Client), Chicago, IL Chicago O'Hare International Airport Terminal 5 Extension, Muller & Muller, Ltd (M2) and HOK; Chicago Department of Aviation, Commissioner Jamie Rhee (Client), Chicago, IL

Arch M HONOR AWARD WINNER: Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Studio Gang, Design Architect and Architect of Record; Polk Stanley Wilcox, Associate Architect; Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (Client), Little Rock, AR CITATION OF MERIT RECIPIENTS: Chicago Joint Public Safety Training Center, AECOM; City of Chicago (Client), Chicago, IL Joliet Inpatient Treatment Center, HOK and HDR; Illinois Capital Development Board (Client), Joliet, IL University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Campus Instructional Facility, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Client), Urbana, IL

The Commons at Helm Library, Gensler in collaboration with Luckett & Farley; Western Kentucky University (Client), Bowling Green, KY

Arch S HONOR AWARD WINNER: Ford Calumet Environmental Center, Valerio Dewalt Train; Chicago Park District (Client), Chicago, IL CITATION OF MERIT RECIPIENTS: Broadway Youth Center, Wheeler Kearns Architects; Howard Brown Health (Client), Chicago, IL Meadow Lane Retreat, Wheeler Kearns Architects; Anonymous Client, Lakeside, MI The Hub at Prairie Shores, Gensler; Farpoint Development and Golub & Company (Client), Chicago, IL

Arch XS HONOR AWARD WINNER: Susan's House, Mary English and Xavier Vendrell Architects; Susan English (Client), San Antonio, TX CITATION OF MERIT RECIPIENTS: A Library Free to All, Architecture for Public Benefit; Boston Public Library and Mayor's Office of New Urban Mechanics (Client), Boston, MA Medill House, UrbanLab; Kevin & Deree Kobets (Client), Chicago, IL Tree House, dSPACE Studio; Anonymous Client, Beverly Shores, IN

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE

Interior Arch L HONOR AWARD WINNER: SOM Chicago Studio Renovation, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Client), Chicago, IL CITATION OF MERIT RECIPIENTS: 345 North Morgan, Eckenhoff Saunders with Sterling Bay Design Studio; Sterling Bay (Client), Chicago, IL Confidential Client, Perkins &Will; Confidential Client, Chicago, IL University of Cincinnati College of Law, Perkins &Will, Design Architect; BHDP Architecture, Architect of Record; University of Cincinnati (Client), Cincinnati, OH

Interior Arch M HONOR AWARD WINNER: Blue Bottle Coffee Wolf Point, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, Design Architect; DxU, Architect of Record; Blue Bottle Coffee (Client), Chicago, IL CITATION OF MERIT RECIPIENT: AIC Ryan Learning Center Renovation, Wheeler Kearns Architects; Art Institute of Chicago (Client), Chicago, IL

Interior Arch S HONOR AWARD WINNER: Wicker Park Courtyard House, 34-TEN; Anonymous Client, Chicago, IL CITATION OF MERIT RECIPIENTS: Lincoln Park Condo Remodel, New Office; Annabell Ren, Steven Karvelius (Clients), Chicago, IL Soldier Field House, Collective Office; Anonymous Client, Chicago, IL

DECARBONIZATION AWARD

AIA Chicago's Decarbonization Award recognizes projects that have gone above and beyond base level energy reduction goals and showcases those project vanguards that exemplify the profession's abilities to pursue the goals of the 2030 Commitment while also upholding the functional and aesthetic goals of the design.

DECARBONIZATION HONOR AWARD RECIPIENT: Yannell PHIUS+ Residence, HPZS; Yannell Foundation for Sustainable Development (Client), Chicago, IL DECARBONIZATION MERIT AWARD FINALIST: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Campus Instructional Facility, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Client), Urbana, IL

ROBERTA FELDMAN ARCHITECTURE FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE AWARD

The Roberta Feldman Architecture for Social Justice Award, administered by the AIA Chicago Foundation, was established in 2020 to honor excellence in single built projects and single design programs guided by the conviction that access to high quality architecture is not a privilege, it is a human right.

ROBERTA FELDMAN AWARD WINNER: A Library Free to All, Architecture for Public Benefit; Boston Public Library and Mayor's Office of New Urban Mechanics (Client), Boston, MA

AIA CHICAGO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Lifetime Achievement Award is nominated by the AIA Chicago general membership, reviewed by a Committee of Fellows and previous Lifetime Achievement Award winners, and selected by the AIA Chicago Board of Directors.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT RECIPIENT: Cynthia Weese, FAIA, Principal of Weese Langley Weese Architects

In awarding the Lifetime Achievement Award, the AIA Chicago Board of Directors noted that Weese is "a true pioneer and vanguard for the profession, city and women architects. Her portfolio, experiences and dedication to the profession is a fantastic example of true leadership. Cynthia has been an unwavering advocate for women in the professions and continues to inspire younger generations."

"These individuals and projects continue to showcase the power that design has to improve Chicago and cities across the world." said AIA Chicago President Mindy Viamontes, AIA. "I am excited to see how we continue to build upon this momentum."

AIA CHICAGO LERCH BATES PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

The Lerch Bates People's Choice Award finalists' designs were chosen by Chicago Architecture Center's Docents in a round one jury review from 127 projects submitted for the AIA Chicago's Design Excellence Awards. The winners were chosen by the public in open voting from September 5 through September 18.

CIVIC PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: Navy Pier Flyover, Muller & Muller, Ltd (M2); Chicago Department of Transportation (Client), Chicago, IL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS: Chicago O'Hare International Airport Terminal 5 Extension, Muller & Muller, Ltd (M2) and HOK; Chicago Department of Aviation, Commissioner Jamie Rhee (Client), Chicago, IL CTA Quincy Elevated Station Renovation / Restoration, EXP; Chicago Transit Authority (Client), Chicago Department of Transportation (Owner), Chicago, IL LaGuardia Airport Terminal B, HOK; LaGuardia Gateway Partners (Client), Queens, NY University of Illinois Health, Specialty Care Building, Shive Hattery, Inc; University of Illinois Health (Client), Chicago, IL

COMMUNITY & CULTURAL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: Steppenwolf Theatre Campus Expansion, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture; Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Client), Chicago, IL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS: Al Wasl Plaza, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture; Expo 2020 Dubai LLC (Client), Dubai, United Arab Emirates Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Studio Gang, Design Architect and Architect of Record; Polk Stanley Wilcox, Associate Architect; Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (Client), Little Rock, AR Ford Calumet Environmental Center, Valerio Dewalt Train; Chicago Park District (Client), Chicago, IL Pepper Family Wildlife Center, Goettsch Partners; Lincoln Park Zoo (Client), Chicago, IL

EDUCATION PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Campus Instructional Facility, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Client), Urbana, IL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS: IIT Mies Towers Renovation, Dirk Denison Architects; Illinois Institute of Technology (Client), Chicago, IL Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory Building 201, CannonDesign; Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory (Client), Laurel, MD Northwestern University Ryan Fieldhouse and Walter Athletics Center, Perkins &Will; Northwestern University (Client), Evanston, IL University of Chicago Student Wellness Center, Wight & Company; University of Chicago (Client), Chicago, IL

HOSPITALITY & RETAIL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: Rockwell on the River, Rosen Architecture; Prairie Management & Development (Client), Chicago, IL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS: 125 High St. - Roof Terrace & Lounge, Krueck Sexton Partners; Tishman Speyer (Client), Boston, MA 345 North Morgan, Eckenhoff Saunders with Sterling Bay Design Studio; Sterling Bay (Client), Chicago, IL Moxy Hotel Portland, DLR Group; Graves Hospitality (Client), Portland, OR Viceroy Chicago, Goettsch Partners; Convexity Properties (Client), Chicago, IL

MULTIFAMILY RESIDENTIAL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: Tribune Tower Conversion, Solomon Cordwell Buenz (SCB); Tribune Tower West, LLC (Client), Chicago, IL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS: INTRO, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture; Harbor Bay Ventures (Client), Cleveland, OH Lucy Gonzalez Parsons Apartments, LBBA; Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation (Client), Chicago, IL Peabody School Apartments, Pappageorge Haymes Partners; Svigos Asset Management (Client), Chicago, IL Pullman Artspace Lofts, Stantec Architecture Inc.; Pullman Artspace LLC (Client), Chicago, IL

OFFICE PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: Walgreens Old Post Office, Stantec Architecture Inc.; Walgreens Co. (Client), Chicago, IL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS: SOM Chicago Studio Renovation, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Client), Chicago, IL Kornberg Center, SmithGroup; Promega Corporation (Client), Fitchburg, WI North Lawndale Employment Network, Wheeler Kearns Architects; North Lawndale Employment Network (Client), Chicago, IL Uber - Chicago, Gensler; UberUber - Chicago (Client), Chicago, IL

SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL - NEW CONSTRUCTION PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: Solar House, Booth Hansen; Anonymous Client, Chicago, IL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS: Casa Rosita, Via Chicago; Anonymous Client, Las Catalinas, Costa Rica Chicago Residence, Wheeler Kearns Architects; Anonymous Client, Chicago, IL Susan's House, Mary English and Xavier Vendrell Architects; Susan English (Client), San Antonio, TX The Brickyard, dSPACE Studio Architects; Anonymous Client, Chicago, IL

SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL - RENOVATION/ADAPTIVE REUSE PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: Lakeside Midcentury, Robbins Architecture; Celeste Robbins (Client), Southwest Michigan PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS: Color Forward, DEW Design Company LLC; Anonymous Client, La Grange Park, IL

Unit 8408, Vladimir Radutny Architects; Anonymous Client, Chicago, IL Wicker Park Courtyard House, 34-TEN; Anonymous Client, Chicago, IL Yannell PHIUS+ Residence, HPZS; Yannell Foundation for Sustainable Development (Client), Chicago, IL

TALL BUILDING PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: The St. Regis Chicago, Studio Gang, Design Architect; bKL Architecture, Architect of Record; Gensler, Hotel Architect; HBA, Interior Architect; Magellan Development Group (Client), Chicago, IL PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS: 320 South Canal - Union Station, Goettsch Partners; Riverside Investment & Development, Convexity Properties (Clients), Chicago, IL 465 N. Park, Pappageorge Haymes Partners; Jupiter Realty Company / MetLife Investment Management (Clients), Chicago, IL Cirrus and Cascade Chicago, bKL Architecture; Lendlease Development (Client), Chicago, IL One Chicago, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture and Goettsch Partners; JDL Development (Client), Chicago, IL