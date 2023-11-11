Chicago's cold weather can do a number on your skin. Heyday Lincoln Park is hosting a skincare swap this month to freshen up your winter routine.

Heyday Lincoln Park hosts skincare swap to help you find the best products for your skin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter is just around the corner and the cold weather can really do a number on our skin.

It is important to have a good skincare routine, especially during colder months, to protect your skin and keep it healthy.

If you are looking to give your skin a little extra love, a facial is a great place to start. Heyday Lincoln Park offers a variety of skincare services, catered to your specific needs.

Nov. 11 through Nov. 24, Heyday is hosting a skincare swap, to freshen up your routine. Bring any of your unwanted products (used or empty) to Heyday Lincoln Park, and swap it for one free mini product that best suits your skin's needs. Your new product will be handpicked after a personalized consultation with a skin therapist. If you book your first facial while at Heyday, you will receive $31 off your treatment.

All donated products will be recycled by TerraCycle. Brands in the swap include Ursa Major, Alchimie Forever, Common Heir, One Love, Holifrog, One Kind, Josh Rosebrook, Indie Lee, Outset, and Naturopathica.