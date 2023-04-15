WATCH LIVE

America's Beauty Show returns to Rosemont for weekend of glitz, glamour

ByABC 7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 15, 2023 6:43PM
Some of the world's top stylists, beauty brands, and fashion gurus are coming together April 15, 16 and 17, for the annual America's Beauty Show.

This year marks the 100th show for one of the nation's biggest gatherings of beauty professionals.

Your favorite brands and educators will all be at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for an exciting, one-of-a-kind experience. Dyson, Ulta Beauty, Gelish/Morgan Taylor, Moroccanoil, L3vel3, John Amico, Wahl Professional, Andis, Repechage, Farouk, AMIKA, Salon Centric, Johnny B., Sam Villa, and more are coming to America's Beauty Show to bring the latest in products and tools and answers to all the beauty questions.

Salon professionals will learn what's hot in color, cut, styles and new products from the best beauty educators in the business!

You can purchase tickets here.

