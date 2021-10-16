amtrak train crash

4 hurt after Amtrak train crashes into semi-truck hauling cars in Oklahoma: VIDEO

By Alta Spells, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

4 hurt after Amtrak train collides with semi car hauler

THACKERVILLE, Okla. -- An Amtrak train struck a truck near Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Friday, injuring four train passengers, a spokesperson for Amtrak told CNN.

Amtrak Train 822 was running between Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when it hit the truck on the BNSF Railway tracks near Thackerville, spokesperson Marc Magliari said. The collision occurred at about 7 p.m. CT.

RELATED: 7 passengers involved in Amtrak derailment in Montana file lawsuit

In a Facebook post, the Love County Sheriff Office described the truck as a "car hauler semi."



"The driver of the semi and his dog are shaken up but everyone is alive," the sheriff's office said.

Four people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham.

RELATED: Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck

Amtrak said four passengers suffered minor injuries. There were 110 passengers and crew members on the train at the time of the accident, the company added.

Local officials are investigating the incident.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomatexassemi crashamtraktrain crashu.s. & worldamtrak train crashtruck crash
AMTRAK TRAIN CRASH
3 dead after Amtrak train from Chicago derails in Montana: officials
Pritzker signs law toughening Scott's Law
Muslim Community Center hosts vaccine clinic during month of Ramadan
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News