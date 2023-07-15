Amtrak train carrying more than 170 passengers derails after crashing into semi truck

LAKELAND, Fla. -- An Amtrak train carrying more than 170 passengers derailed near Lakeland, Florida on Friday night, WFTS reported.

The passenger train collided with a semi-truck hauling cars.

Seven passengers sustained injuries, and everyone had to be evacuated after the partial derailment.

Investigators aren't sure why the tractor trailer paused on the train tracks.

"The train was eastbound coming out of Miami, then stopped in Tampa and its final destination was going to be New York," said Lakeland Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Bugsby. "There was 173 people on board: 163 passengers and 10 crew members. We had approximately 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel in the front engine that made the initial contact with the semi."

The railroad is working on shuttling passengers to a nearby shelter.

The Polk County sheriff is asking motorists to avoid the area near Lake Parker and Memorial Boulevard for now.

