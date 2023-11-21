Amtrak train strikes, kills pedestrian in Lemont, officials say

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Tuesday morning in Lemont.

Amtrak officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Main Street.

The person died due to being struck by the train, Amtrak officials said. No further details about the person were immediately available.

The train was Amtrak train 301, going from Chicago to St Louis. There was a delay for a few hours, Amtrak officials said.

No further information about the circumstances of the crash were immediately known.

This is a breaking news story.