train crash

Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck in N. California

Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers
OAKLAND, California -- An Amtrak train with 111 passengers and crew members on board was captured on camera slamming into a truck on the tracks at a railroad crossing in northern California.

The crash in Oakland, California, on Thursday caused a fiery wreck that amazingly did not result in any deaths or injuries, officials said.

Sister station KGO-TV obtained eyewitness video of the crash.

In the video, the eyewitness starts recording as the railroad crossing's lights and sounds were activated. Only seconds later, a person is seen walking away from the truck before the Amtrak train collides, creating a moving fireball of wreckage.

The train stops, and later in the video, what is left of the truck smolders.

The driver of the truck was not in the vehicle when the crash occurred, fire officials say.

Officials added the crash involved Amtrak Coast Starlight Train 11 that was bound for Los Angeles from Seattle.

WATCH: KGO-TV's aerial shots of crash involving truck and Amtrak train
EMBED More News Videos

Oakland fire officials say that an Amtrak train struck a truck that was on the tracks at E 10th Street and Fruitvale.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiatrain accidentamazing videoamtraktrain crashcaught on videou.s. & worldamtrak train crashcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAIN CRASH
Metra train crashes into car in Wheeling; delays expected
Red Line train hits fallen man, 71; he later died: CPD
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
Freight train strikes semi in Plainfield; truck driver cited
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
Sheridan homicide: Sandwich man faces multiple murder charges in double shooting
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
Students who got partial loan relief to see full discharge
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
IN man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument
Expert gives tips to avoid debt collectors from taking stimulus money
Show More
IL sports gambling law restricts locals from wagering on in-state teams
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
IL reports 2,325 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada
Obama sits down with Val Warner to discuss 'A Promised Land'
More TOP STORIES News