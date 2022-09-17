Amtrak schedule: Full rail service restored after tentative deal reached, avoiding strike

Some Metra trains were canceled beginning Thursday night as the commuter rail service braced for a possible nationwide work stoppage by freight railroad workers.

CHICAGO -- Amtrak says it has fully restored rail service after it canceled some trains fearing the effects of a looming freight rail worker strike that was averted.

"Amtrak has fully restored service, and all trains will depart from their origins today [ Friday ] ," said the railroad in a statement.

"Some customers at intermediate stations may still be impacted. Customers should check train status on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app for more information about their trip."

Amtrak canceled all long-distance trains in all corners of the country as well as some state-sponsored routes as a potential freight railroad strike loomed. But now, with a tentative deal reached, the railroad was able to get its schedule back in order.

"Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures," Amtrak said in a statement Thursday morning.

The deal between railroad unions and management was announced just after 5 a.m. ET Thursday in a statement from the White House.

While negotiations did not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce, passenger rail service was adjusted on routes that could have been affected by the dispute.

By Wednesday, Amtrak had announced the suspension of all long-distance Amtrak trains starting Thursday. And later Wednesday evening, Amtrak added that some state-supported trains -- such as those in Virginia -- would not run starting on Thursday evening.