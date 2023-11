The Andrew Weishar Foundation is hosting its annual festival. It is called "WeishFest."

It is a one-night music event that is promising to uplift families battling cancer. It is happening on Saturday, November 4 at Chicago's Salt Shed. All the Proceeds will benefit the foundation. It is a volunteer-led charitable organization dedicated to the mission of paying it forward. For more information, click here.