Fundraiser supports shelter for homeless and runaway youth in Michigan City

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Keynote Speaker Sugar Ray Leonard will host the first annual "Their Second Home" Gala for Anthony Adams House.

The event is Friday May 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Blue Chip Casino, it includes dinner and live entertainment from local jazz band The Good Music Band. Funds will be used to support programming and staff.

Anthony Adams House offers housing and support services to youth in the LaPorte County area to assist them with getting off the streets and in safe, stable and healthy environments. The young people they serve are usually disconnected from their family, social supports or have endured traumatic and adverse childhood experiences. In addition to living on the streets, many have survived abusive homes, spent time in juvenile justice facilities, aged out of foster care or have been victims of human trafficking and exploitation.
