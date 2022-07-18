Anti-Semitic flyers left on driveways in Cook and Lake counties, authorities investigating

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities in Cook and Lake counties are investigating after anti-Semitic literature was left on driveways over the weekend.
Flyers in weighted plastic bags were found in Palatine Township, Schaumburg and Long Grove neighborhoods.
The flyers feature photos of American politicians of Jewish descent and Jewish historical figures.
A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's Office said "it takes all instances of hate speech seriously."
Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob said "we have zero-tolerance for radical individuals seeking to sow hate."
