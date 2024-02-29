Flyover in Chicago opens at Navy Pier Friday, offering riders immersive experience

Flyover in Chicago is a unique, immersive virtual reality experience of the city that opens to the public Friday at Navy Pier.

Flyover in Chicago is a unique, immersive virtual reality experience of the city that opens to the public Friday at Navy Pier.

Flyover in Chicago is a unique, immersive virtual reality experience of the city that opens to the public Friday at Navy Pier.

Flyover in Chicago is a unique, immersive virtual reality experience of the city that opens to the public Friday at Navy Pier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After two years of construction and production, Flyover Chicago finally opens to the public on Friday at Navy Pier.

The breathtaking, emotional virtual reality experience takes riders to new heights as it immerses them in the Windy City in a way never experienced before.

ABC7 was among the first to take to the skies from inside Navy Pier at Flyover in Chicago, a jaw-dropping ride that will make you want to give our city a big hug.

"Oh, I am feeling so emotional. I was telling them I had tears in my eyes the whole time," said Masen Colucci of Secret Chicago.

Flyover Chicago released this video giving a sneak peek into the virtual reality experience flying through the city.

"Once you're in the city, you never really stop and appreciate it and it really made me appreciate it. Like I had tears in my eyes at one point," said Cindy Ramirez of Secret Chicago.

From the tippy top of the Chicago Board of Trade building to sweeping summer views of Millennium Park and so much more, Flyover in Chicago is the ultimate Chicago pride hype.

"It felt like filming probably a music video on steroids, I'd say," said Lisa Adams, chief operating officer and executive producer. "The question we asked when we first came here to figure out what the story was, is what makes Chicagoans so proud?"

Adams said the experience took hundreds of people more than two years to finish, including a year of planning and eight months of shooting.

Guests take in Chicago from a spherical 65-foot screen while buckled into flight motion seats.

The stunning Chicago scenery was all captured on a special drone which zoomed down skyscrapers, seamlessly flew into the Chicago Theatre, chased cars, and even tailed stunt planes.

"Chicago has this beautiful spirit and if we can just have that moment of remembering or rekindling that flame and that's what people take forward, then I feel like we achieved our goal," Adams said.

Flyover in Chicago is a love letter to the city that you just need to feel for yourself.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance. They cost $24.95 for adults aged 14 and over, $14.95 for kids 13 and under, and $19.95 for military.