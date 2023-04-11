WATCH LIVE

Gun found in student's car in Antioch high school parking lot, police say

Antioch police said gun found during regularly scheduled canine search of vehicles

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 8:04PM
ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A handgun was found inside a student's car in a north suburban high school's parking lot Tuesday morning.

Antioch police said the gun was found during a regularly scheduled canine search of vehicles at Antioch Community High School. The weapon was seized, and the student whose car it was inside was taken into custody, police said.

Police said there is no reason to believe there was ever a threat to the school.

The suspect is a 21-year-old part-time student, who participates in an alternative schooling program, police said.

He remains in Antioch police custody, while the investigation continues.

