Parents can recognize anxiety symptoms when their children are getting ready to go back to school to ease the process, one doctor said.

How to help anxiety as students go back to school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back-to-school can be a time for excitement, or a time for anxiety.

Some kids get nervous about a new school, new teacher or whether they'll have friends in their classes. There are steps parents can take to help to ease those fears.

Dr. Gabrielle Roberts, a pediatric psychologist at Advocate Children's Hospital, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about those steps.

SEE ALSO: CPR classes can be important during back-to-school season

Roberts said everything starts with sleep, and it's important to identify the source of children's anxiety.

A sleep schedule can help, and talking with children about school can uncover any hidden concerns, she said.