How to help anxiety as students go back to school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back-to-school can be a time for excitement, or a time for anxiety.
Some kids get nervous about a new school, new teacher or whether they'll have friends in their classes. There are steps parents can take to help to ease those fears.
Dr. Gabrielle Roberts, a pediatric psychologist at Advocate Children's Hospital, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about those steps.
SEE ALSO: CPR classes can be important during back-to-school season
Roberts said everything starts with sleep, and it's important to identify the source of children's anxiety.
A sleep schedule can help, and talking with children about school can uncover any hidden concerns, she said.