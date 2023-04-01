  • Full Story
Apollo Theater roof collapses in Belvidere; multiple injuries reported

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 1, 2023 2:22AM
Theater roof collapses in Belvidere; multiple injuries reported
Apollo Theater roof collapses in Belvidere, IL, leaving multiple people injured, Boone County sheriff says.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people have been injured after the roof collapsed at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, during a severe weather outbreak Friday evening.

The Boone County sheriff's office confirms multiple ambulances have been called to the scene. Several people were seen being taken away on stretchers.

A show was going on at the time of the collapse. Death metal band Morbid Angel, along with Revocation and Skeletal Remains, was scheduled to perform at 7 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. ABC7 Eyewitness News has a reporter and crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

