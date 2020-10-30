Chicago woman creates app to engage, inform young voters

The election is just days away. Whether you're a voting veteran or a first-timer, it's important to be informed before you step into that voting booth. A Chicago woman has created an app to help social justice-minded voters do their homework before completing their ballot.Like so many people, especially young African Americans, Veronica Peterson was spurred to action by the civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death. In thinking about how she could create change, she realized that she could use her skills as a software engineer to build something. She decided to focus on getting young Black people engaged with voting and informed about the issues on the ballot.Peterson, an engineer at Chicago-based finance firm Morningstar by day, set to work in her free time building Votable, which launched in August 2020.Peterson spoke to "Windy City LIVE" co-host Val Warner about her inspiration to build the app and why voters should take the time to become informed on candidates and issues besides the presidential race.