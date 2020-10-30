Windy City LIVE

Chicago woman creates app to engage, inform young voters

The election is just days away. Whether you're a voting veteran or a first-timer, it's important to be informed before you step into that voting booth. A Chicago woman has created an app to help social justice-minded voters do their homework before completing their ballot.

Like so many people, especially young African Americans, Veronica Peterson was spurred to action by the civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death. In thinking about how she could create change, she realized that she could use her skills as a software engineer to build something. She decided to focus on getting young Black people engaged with voting and informed about the issues on the ballot.

Peterson, an engineer at Chicago-based finance firm Morningstar by day, set to work in her free time building Votable, which launched in August 2020.

Peterson spoke to "Windy City LIVE" co-host Val Warner about her inspiration to build the app and why voters should take the time to become informed on candidates and issues besides the presidential race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvotingvote 2020windy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Next on Windy City LIVE
Help your skin survive harsh winter weather
How to make a good impression in virtual court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,363 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
Suburban mayors, restaurants push back on COVID-19 restrictions
Mike Madigan flexes political muscle as election hits home stretch
1st firefighter to die of COVID-19 in Chicago honored
'City So Real' is a pulsating portrait of Chicago
Show More
White Rabbit militia leader claims his day job was hunting wanted terrorists
Families impacted by police violence hold Grant Park rally
Walmart removes guns and ammo from displays at US stores
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, cold
Chicago non-essential business hours extended under state mitigation order
More TOP STORIES News