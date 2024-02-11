1 killed, 6 seriously injured in Archer Heights crash, Chicago police say

One man was killed in a Chicago crash that also left three men and two women critically injured in Archer Heights on South Pulaski Road, police said.

One man was killed in a Chicago crash that also left three men and two women critically injured in Archer Heights on South Pulaski Road, police said.

One man was killed in a Chicago crash that also left three men and two women critically injured in Archer Heights on South Pulaski Road, police said.

One man was killed in a Chicago crash that also left three men and two women critically injured in Archer Heights on South Pulaski Road, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person was killed and five others were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

Police said two black SUVs were involved in the crash

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men and two women were transported to hospitals in critical condition, police said. Another woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood