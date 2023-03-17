First responders showed up at the Tadin family home Thursday to honor 10-year-old Aria for helping save her mom's life.

New Lenox girl honored for calling 911 to save mom's life

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- For the second time this week, ABC7 is celebrating a young girl who helped save her mother's life.

This time, it was a New Lenox family.

First responders showed up to the Tadin family home Thursday to honor 10-year-old Aria.

Last week, Aria stayed home sick from school. It ended up being a good thing for her mother, who collapsed in the bathroom.

Aria's parents say they've never had an emergency at the house before and are glad their daughter knew what to do.

Aria's father says she's incredibly responsible for her age.