WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
chicago proud

New Lenox girl honored for calling 911 to save mom's life

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 12:32AM
Girl honored for calling 911 to save mom
EMBED <>More Videos

First responders showed up at the Tadin family home Thursday to honor 10-year-old Aria for helping save her mom's life.

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- For the second time this week, ABC7 is celebrating a young girl who helped save her mother's life.

This time, it was a New Lenox family.

First responders showed up to the Tadin family home Thursday to honor 10-year-old Aria.

ALSO SEE: Aurora 9-year-old girl honored for saving mother's life in medical emergency

Last week, Aria stayed home sick from school. It ended up being a good thing for her mother, who collapsed in the bathroom.

Aria's parents say they've never had an emergency at the house before and are glad their daughter knew what to do.

Aria's father says she's incredibly responsible for her age.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW