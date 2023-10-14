Arlington Heights woman charged with arson for setting own apartment on fire, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Arlington Heights woman is charged with aggravated arson for allegedly setting her own apartment on fire Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 300-block of East Seegers Road Thursday afternoon.

Police said their investigation found the fire was an arson, and detectives identified evidence that 51-year-old Paula Sanchez had intentionally set the fire in her own apartment.

No one was injured but four apartments were significantly damaged.

Sanchez has been charged with one felony count of aggravated arson. She was ordered held without bond and is due back in court in November.