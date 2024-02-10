Armed robbers target multiple North Side convenience, Walgreens stores, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning about recent armed robberies at convenience stores on the city's North and Northwest Sides.
In each robbery, a group of two to four men armed with guns and knives demanded money from cash registers, police said.
Multiple Walgreens stores were among the businesses robbed.
In one of the robberies, offenders demanded access to a safe, police said.
The crimes took place in the Rogers Park, West Rogers Park, Edgewater, Ravenswood, Albany Park and Buena Park neighborhoods.
The armed robberies took place at the following locations.
No further information was immediately available. No one was in custody.