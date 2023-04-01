11 armed robberies reported within 4 hours across 6 Chicago neighborhoods, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A least 11 armed robberies happened across six Chicago neighborhoods within four hours early Saturday morning, police said.

The robberies happened in the Loop, Near North Side, Gage Park, Ravenswood, Roscoe Village, Albany Park, Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

In each robbery, three or four armed men between 18 and 22 years old approached the victim and demanded their property, police said. After stealing from the victim, the group of offenders fled in a vehicle that was waiting for them. They wore dark, hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and dark ski masks.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

3500 block of South Leavitt Street at 3:28 a.m.

200 block of South Michigan Avenue at 5:40 a.m.

100 block of South Dearborn Street at 5:45 a.m.

800 block of North Michigan Avenue at 5:48 a.m.

1900 block of West Montrose Avenue at 6:12 a.m.

3600 block of North Lincoln Avenue at 6:15 a.m.

4300 block of North Albany Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

4100 block of Sacramento Avenue at 6:33 a.m.

3100 block of North Damen Avenue at 6:47 a.m.

2300 block of North Lakewood Avenue at 6:50 a.m.

1000 block of West Wellington Avenue at 6:54 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-744-8263.