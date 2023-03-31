Armed robbery spree across several Chicago neighborhoods leaves residents concerned for their safety

A series of armed robberies are targeting people on the streets of several Chicago neighborhoods after back-to-back attacks Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A series of armed robberies are targeting people on the streets of several Chicago neighborhoods after back-to-back attacks Thursday morning in West Town, the West Loop, Wicker Park and Humboldt Park.

Many in those neighborhoods say they are concerned for their safety.

It's certainly a concerning trend and the 1st Ward alderman said the incidents are all related, as there is a clear pattern in each one, with a silver sedan used as the getaway vehicle.

People living on the Near West Side are on edge as four armed robberies happened between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

"It's pretty tragic and sad -- it's unsafe," said resident Princeton Brady. "I have children myself, so I tell them to stay aware in the neighborhood, no matter where it's at, to be honest with you."

One of those incidents happened near 800 North Wolcott, as police say a 69-year-old man was walking on the street when a four-door gray sedan approached.

Police said four men came out with a gun and pushed the victim to the ground before robbing him before the suspects drove off in that sedan.

That's the same story for the two others down North Talman, as a person in their 30s and another in their 40s were robbed in two different incidents, just minutes apart from each other.

"My concern there is, whoever it is kind of knows the habits and patterns of people that live in this neighborhood," said resident Kimberly Cleary. "A lot of people go to work very early in the morning."

Another incident happened near 1600 North Leavitt. Police said in that incident, three men robbed a 22-year-old without showing a gun. Those suspects also drove off in a gray sedan, but police later recovered the victim's items nearby.

It's a crime spree that has residents staying inside at certain hours of the day, while hoping change is on the horizon.

"I just wanna make it safe for my children. It's a lot of people moving out just for this reason," Brady said.

"People should be able to go outside for a walk or go to work without being afraid of being robbed," Cleary added.

In a statement, 1st Ward Alderman Daniel La Spata said his heart is with the victims and that his office is working with police to find these suspects.

Thankfully no injuries were reported in any of these incidents.