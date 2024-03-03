Business alert issued as 2 suspects accused of armed robberies in Chicago Lawn, Deering, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert for businesses in Chicago Lawn and Deering for robberies in the area.

In two separate robberies, two Hispanic suspects handed a note to the cashier. The note said they were armed and demanded money from the cash register, according to police.

After taking the money, both suspects ran away, police said.

The first incident happened at the 4100-block of South Archer Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 3:54 p.m.

The second event happened at 4100-block of West 63rd Street on Saturday, March 2 at about 4:33 p.m.

The men are described to be about 6 feet tall and weigh about 180 to 200 pounds. Both are about 30 to 40 years old and were wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, black hoodie, and black pants.

Police also said they have tattoos on their right and left hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 747-8384.

