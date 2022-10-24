Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed; police activity forces soft lockdown at nearby schools

A Gurnee, IL Portillo's employee was robbed. The armed robbery forced a soft lockdown at Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- An employee working at a north suburban Portillo's was robbed on Monday, according to a manager at the restaurant.

An armed person robbed the Gurnee Mills employee of his fanny pack, which contained an undisclosed amount of money, the manager said.

Business has returned to normal at the restaurant and people were seen speaking with a security officer.

The manager told ABC7 that employee was not hurt and was sent home immediately after it happened.

The police activity here forced a soft lockdown earlier Monday at Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School.