WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Brinks armored truck robbed outside Bank Financial in Calumet City

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 3:34PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CALUMET CITY, ill., (WLS) -- A Brinks armored truck was robbed in Calumet City Wednesday morning, a town spokesperson Sean Howard said.

The robbery occurred at about 9:35 a.m. as the truck was parked in front if Bank Financial at 1901 Sibley Blvd., Howard said.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear how much was taken.

FBI releases photos of suspects in suburban Brinks armored truck robbery

The suspects fled westbound toward the Bishop Ford Freeway, Howard said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Customers duck for cover, witness armored truck driver robbed in Orland Park

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW