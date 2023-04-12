Brinks armored truck robbed outside Bank Financial in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, ill., (WLS) -- A Brinks armored truck was robbed in Calumet City Wednesday morning, a town spokesperson Sean Howard said.

The robbery occurred at about 9:35 a.m. as the truck was parked in front if Bank Financial at 1901 Sibley Blvd., Howard said.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear how much was taken.

FBI releases photos of suspects in suburban Brinks armored truck robbery

The suspects fled westbound toward the Bishop Ford Freeway, Howard said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Customers duck for cover, witness armored truck driver robbed in Orland Park

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood