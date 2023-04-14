FBI releases photos of Lansing armored truck robbery suspects, 1 of 3 armored truck robberies Weds.

The FBI released photos of suspected wanted for robbing a Loomis armored truck in south suburban Lansing Wednesday.

CALUMET CITY, ill., (WLS) -- The FBI has released photos of suspects wanted for robbing an armored truck in the south suburbs Wednesday.

Investigators say a group of five people robbed a Loomis armored car at Gordon Food Service in the 2300-block of 173rd Street.

If you recognize any of the people in the photos, you should call the FBI.

The Lansing incident was one of three armored truck robberies in the south suburbs and Chicago Wednesday.

The first robbery occurred in Calumet City around 9:35 a.m. as the Brinks truck was parked in front of Pete's Fresh Market in the 1900-block of Sibley Blvd.

The second incident was in Lansing.

The third robbery was at 31st and Wallace in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood at a currency exchange. Chicago police said around 1:30 p.m. a Brinks truck was parked across the street when a Brinks employee was coming out of the exchange and getting into the truck. A man followed him, showed a gun, jumped in the truck and grabbed items before taking off.

It is not yet known if the three robberies are connected.

