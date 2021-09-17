localish

Army veteran Brandon Silva gets hero's homecoming

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighborhood welcomes home Army veteran

PHILADELPHIA -- US Army veteran Brandon Silva spent four years serving his country as a paratrooper. Part of that service included a tour in Afghanistan.

Silva, 23, was recently honorably discharged from the Army and his community stepped up to honor him with a welcome home ceremony.


The event included several awards and meetings with fellow veterans, who offered their support to the young veteran.


Silva was overwhelmed by the support from his Philadelphia neighborhood and reflected on his time in the Army as well as what it means to now be a veteran back home in his community.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Neighborhood welcomes home Army veteran
New candlemaker lights up business with Latinx-inspired scents
Library honors the legendary Mexican actor's legacy
NASA's first Latino astronaut wants everyone to travel to space
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman accused in fraud scheme targeting murder victims
Modular homes could be an affordable housing game changer
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
Father sues school district for $1M after staff cut daughter's hair
Busy event weekend in Chicago to cause traffic across city
10 shot over 4 hours in Chicago overnight
Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane says he didn't know in 2010 ab...
Show More
Video shows Houston women assault hostess over COVID vaccine proof
IL reports 3,601 COVID cases, 54 deaths
Kenosha judge rules on key evidence in Kyle Rittenhouse case
Pumpkin Fest in the Pumpkin Capital of the World, all on 1 tank of gas
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael shares glimpse inside brave battle with ALS
More TOP STORIES News