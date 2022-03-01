Arne Duncan says he will not run for Chicago mayor against Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan said Tuesday that he will not enter the race for Chicago mayor.Duncan said in a written statement: "I am exactly where I need to be, doing the work I love. I have never been part of a more courageous and committed team. The best way I can serve our city is to stay laser focused on reducing gun violence and stay engaged at our sites, on the streets and in the lives of our participants. After a lot of thought, I have decided I will not be running for mayor, but will work with anyone serious about making our city safer."In January, Duncan discussed his plan to tackle violence in Chicago. He leveled criticism at how the city is utilizing police, saying more need to be on the beat instead of in specialized units, or writing parking tickets."The biggest crisis facing our city is violence is shootings and homicides," Duncan said. "We want to rethink the role of police, and, you know, having them focus on the violence, having them focus on homicides and shootings, trying to prevent the next one, trying to solve the one that just happened."Duncan, who was being courted by the business community to run for mayor, said he's not directly blaming Lightfoot, or CPD Superintendent David Brown for the violence."This is bigger than any one person, and we just have a system right now that is in real crisis," he said.