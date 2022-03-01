election

Arne Duncan says he will not run for Chicago mayor against Lori Lightfoot

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Arne Duncan lays out plan to combat Chicago violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan said Tuesday that he will not enter the race for Chicago mayor.

Duncan said in a written statement: "I am exactly where I need to be, doing the work I love. I have never been part of a more courageous and committed team. The best way I can serve our city is to stay laser focused on reducing gun violence and stay engaged at our sites, on the streets and in the lives of our participants. After a lot of thought, I have decided I will not be running for mayor, but will work with anyone serious about making our city safer."

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

In January, Duncan discussed his plan to tackle violence in Chicago. He leveled criticism at how the city is utilizing police, saying more need to be on the beat instead of in specialized units, or writing parking tickets.

"The biggest crisis facing our city is violence is shootings and homicides," Duncan said. "We want to rethink the role of police, and, you know, having them focus on the violence, having them focus on homicides and shootings, trying to prevent the next one, trying to solve the one that just happened."
Duncan, who was being courted by the business community to run for mayor, said he's not directly blaming Lightfoot, or CPD Superintendent David Brown for the violence.

"This is bigger than any one person, and we just have a system right now that is in real crisis," he said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

