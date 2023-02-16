How artificial intelligence gun detection software could potentially save lives

Omnilert tested out its advanced Artificial Intelligence Gun Detection software, which can instantly alert school officials when a gun is spotted.

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Imagine a school's camera being able to spot a gun and then alert school leaders and local law enforcement before the unimaginable potentially happens.

The sophisticated technology was demonstrated Wednesday at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School - and it could save lives.

School leaders and local law enforcement gathered for a demonstration to learn about the sophisticated technology that could stop a would-be active shooter even faster.

"We're unfortunately reminded almost on a daily basis those kinds of threats and those kinds of tragedies can become a reality at any school in America," said Dr. Matt Vosberg, Superintendent at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Security company Omnilert tested out its advanced Artificial Intelligence Gun Detection software, which can instantly alert school officials when a gun is spotted on campus, saving precious seconds and giving the school a chance to go into lockdown right away.

"It's how quickly you can spot a potential threat and then react to those is what really makes a difference between saving lives or not in a potential active shooter," said Mark Franken, vp of marketing at Omnilert.

A security expert holding a dummy gun walked throughout the campus as the AI technology detected his weapon, turning the school's cameras into proactive and potentially life-saving tools. It even differentiated between the man's phone and the fake gun.

"I think every second matters," Vosberg said. "As quick as we can get alerted that there's an issue that jeopardizes the safety of our students and staff, lives are at stake."

Omnilert app users instantaneously get a picture of the potential gunman and their exact location, giving authorities a leg-up on the possible shooter, what weapon they are carrying and even if they are wearing body armor.

"If we can detect a weapon entering the school, not even in use, we have a potential to maybe respond and stop the threat before it even starts," said Lt. Phil Trudeau, Bradley Police Department.

Omnilert said its gun detection technology is already being used at school districts, hospitals and other companies across the country.