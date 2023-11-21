Over 500 nurses in Joliet nurses set for 2-day strike

Hundreds of Ascension St. Joseph nurses will go on strike Tuesday in Joliet.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 500 nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet are going on strike Tuesday alleging unfair labor practices.

This strike will last just two days and comes amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Ascension Saint Joseph says its prepared to stay open during the strike.

Administrators also called the strike "unfortunate," saying it's disappointed nurses have chosen to strike since negotiations are ongoing.

This is the second strike by the nurses, whose contract expired in July.

The nurses' contract expired in July. They have been negotiating a new contract since May and previously called a two-day strike in August over the hospital's use if agency nurses.

After the two-day strike in August, nurses were locked out for an additional two days as the hospital contracted with a company to bring in substitute nurses. That will occur again with the current strike, with nurses not expected to be able to return until Saturday morning.