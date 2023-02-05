Chicago shooting: 3 shot, 2 critically injured in Ashburn drive-by, police say

A drive-by shooting in Chicago left three people injured in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, two critically, in a Saturday night shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The drive-by shooting happened in the Ashburn neighborhood's 3400 block of West 79th Street just after 10 p.m., police said. A driver and two passengers were in a vehicle when someone fired shots from a dark-colored Charger.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the torso multiple times and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said. One passenger, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the head and taken to the same hospital, also in critical condition.

Another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was grazed in the shoulder and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

