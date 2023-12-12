A teen boy has been charged after Ashuntice Wilburn was killed in a North Austin, Chicago shooting at Galewood Park, police said.

16-year-old boy charged after teen girl shot to death in North Austin Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a teen girl was shot to death at a West Side park earlier this year, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in August in Galewood Park in the city's North Austin neighborhood.

Police said the teen boy, now facing murder charges, shot 17-year-old Ashuntice Wilburn near a block party in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue. Another teen was injured in the shooting.

The suspect is not identified because of his age.

