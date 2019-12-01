At least 5 shot, 1 fatal in Sunday morning Aurora shooting: Police

The Aurora Police Department is currently investigating an incident in the 700 block of 5th Street that left multiple people shot and one dead.



Officers are detectives are currently on scene beginning an investigation.



More information will be released shortly. pic.twitter.com/VJQgpYNDDq — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) December 1, 2019

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person is dead and four others have been shot in a Sunday morning shooting in Aurora, according to police.Aurora police responded to the 700-block of 5th Street after receiving multiple calls around 2:30 a.m., officials said.When officers arrived, three people were found shot and transported to a local hospital, where one of them died, police said.Later on, police said two other people walked themselves into Copley Hospital.The four other victims are said to have non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.Police have not given any information regarding a suspect.No other information has been provided at this time.