Boeing cargo plane caught on video sparking across sky after engine failure over Florida

MIAMI -- A Boeing cargo plane was caught on video appearing to spark after reporting an engine failure over Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and video.

Atlas Air Flight 95, a Boeing 747 cargo plane, returned safely to Miami International Airport around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, after the crew reported an engine failure, the FAA said.

The plane was headed to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico from Miami, Florida.

The malfunction happened soon after its departure.

Video of the plane captured by someone on the ground shows sparks coming from the aircraft.

The FAA is investigating.

Boeing declined to comment on the incident, deferring questions to Atlas Air.

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause," Atlas Air said in a statement.

The incident comes as Boeing continues to deal with the fallout after a door plug blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 midflight.

The Boeing 747 model is about 8 years old.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.